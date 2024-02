It's the man that has the right to name a child. If it doesn't go well with you, divorce him and marry another man – Woman says



Monday, February 19, 2024 – A woman called Blessing Jacob has said that only men have the right to name a child.

A guy called Suleiman Umar had earlier advised men to give their sons name they love and not the ones suggested by their wives.

Blessing seems to be in agreement with Umar, stating that any woman who isn’t okay with her husband naming their children should divorce him.