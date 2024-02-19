GACHAGUA blasts UHURU for attacking RUTO in funerals as he encourages his boss to keep looking back even if he takes the country to the dogs





Monday, February 19, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted former President Uhuru Kenyatta for attacking his boss, President William Ruto, in funerals.

Uhuru, while attending the funeral of the late Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya's wife, challenged Ruto to focus on delivering for Kenyans and minimise the tendency to blame past regimes.

But while addressing the annual Cabinet retreat in Naivasha today, Gachagua encouraged his boss to keep his eyes on the rearview mirror.

He argued that looking back periodically ensures that the state delivers its mandate to Kenyans in line with its manifesto.

"I heard somebody saying that you should not look at the rearview mirror.

"I want to encourage you to continue looking in the rearview mirror.

"In your leadership, Your Excellency, you have made it very clear that no Kenyan should be left behind.

"You must continuously continue looking in the rearview mirror to ensure that all Kenyans are onboard and not left behind," he stated.

"Again, there are people who would like to derail your vehicle.

"Some would like to puncture the rear wheels. while some would like to remove goods from your car.

"You must look at the rearview so that you are ahead of everybody who may want to derail your progress."

He further indicated that looking back would help him notice if his team is slacking and institute measures to ensure they pull their weight.

"Your pace is too fast for those of us who help you. Keep looking back so that when you find your deputy is being left behind, you urge him to catch up with you," he added.

Using the example of a car, Uhuru had earlier chided Ruto that he should plan ahead arguing that good drivers do not constantly check their rearview mirrors.

He further noted that leaders who continually blame past regimes are more inclined to lead the country astray.

