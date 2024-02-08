MIKE SONKO to sue RUTO’s government after he was acquitted in a Sh 357 million corruption case

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko’s lawyer, Assa Nyakundi, has said his client may sue the state after he was acquitted on Wednesday.

Sonko, together with 16 others, was acquitted in a Sh 357 million graft case after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove its case.

Addressing journalists, lawyer Assa Nyakundi said “Given that he has suffered and paid a huge personal price, there is a distinct possibility of suing the state for malicious prosecution.

"Although early, there is a possibility.”

There has been no indication from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on whether they will be appealing but Nyakundi said they are ready for whatever move they decide to make.

“This case should be a lesson that nothing done to prosecute Sonko was professional.

"It was hasty and it was obvious there was a lot of political baggage behind it.

"Sonko was sacrificed politically and he has paid a huge price,” he said.

Nyutu, while acquitting Sonko and 16 others on Wednesday, expressed her frustrations over dereliction of duty by the ODPP, saying it is high time regulations were enacted to rein in on prosecutors who neglect their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST