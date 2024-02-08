Popular Kikuyu gospel singer exposed by his wife after faking sickness and raising Ksh 1.5 million, which he spent on alcohol and women(VIDEO).

Friday, February 9, 2024 - The wife of popular Akorino gospel singer, Hezeh Ndung’u, has come out guns blazing and exposed him badly for allegedly squandering the Ksh 1.5 million that was donated to him when he claimed he was ailing on alcohol and women.
Hezeh raised the money
through philanthropist Karangu Muraya.
According to Hezeh’s
wife, the renowned singer was not sick by the time the fundraiser happened.
He reportedly conspired
with a local private hospital to defraud Kenyans.
He was admitted to the
hospital after pretending that he was sick.
Well-wishers
believed that he was sick after Karangu Muraya went live from the hospital and
fundraised for him.
However,
it was just a plan to defraud Kenyans.
His
wife further claims that he is planning another fundraiser to defraud Kenyans
and that’s why she decided to come out and expose him.
The Kenyan
DAILY POST.
