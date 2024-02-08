Fresh twist as eyewitnesses expose police at Muthaiga badly, following the escape of murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE - Was it an inside job?

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Police officers at Muthaiga Police Station are on the spot after murder suspect Kevin Kinyanjui Kang’ethe escaped while awaiting his extradition to the US to answer to charges of murdering his girlfriend.
According to eyewitnesses who spoke to NTV, they saw the suspect running barefoot on Wednesday
evening before boarding a vehicle that was waiting for him.
Police had earlier
claimed that Kang’ethe took off during a meeting in a private room with a man who visited the
station saying he was his lawyer.
He was granted client-counsel privilege and there was no police officer
in the room when Kang’ethe met his alleged lawyer.
“After a
short while, the prisoner escaped by running away and left the lawyer behind,” the statement said.
Police further alleged that they tried to chase him but he jumped onto a matatu that was
at the bus stop and asked the driver to take off amid shouts from the officers
who were chasing him.
The matatu then allegedly vanished.
Police went on to claim that they have details of the matatu and efforts to trace the crew
and owner were ongoing.
However, eyewitnesses revealed that he boarded a private vehicle and not a
matatu as claimed by the police.
They also stated that the police did not chase him after he escaped from
the station.
Watch a report by NTV.

