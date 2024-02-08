He comes from a prominent and rich family in Kiambu - Details emerge on KEVIN KANGETHE, the man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in the U.S.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - It is now emerging that Kevin Kangethe, the man wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in the United States of America, comes from a prominent family in Kiambu.
According to lawyer
Wahome Thuku, Kevin’s father is the late Jimmy Kinyanjui, who was famous for
his role as chairman of football clubs in Kikuyu and at one time vied for a parliamentary seat on Ford Asili ticket in the 90s.
His parents separated
later.
Kevin and his sister
relocated to the US.
His both parents are
now deceased.
Before he murdered his
girlfriend and fled to Kenya, he had renounced his American citizenship.
Police have launched a
manhunt for him after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on Wednesday
evening while awaiting extradition to the US.
Authorities suspect
possible collusion within the police ranks.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments