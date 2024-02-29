Politics aside, RAILA is a good man just like KIBAKI and has more connections than President RUTO – SYLVANUS OSORO now shocks everyone





Thursday, February 29, 2024 – President William Ruto’s man and National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro has heaped praises on ODM Leader Raila Odinga, saying he is a good man with extensive networks across Africa and beyond.

Speaking during an interview, Osoro said Raila's networks run deeper than those of President William Ruto, describing him as the ideal man for the African Union Commission chairman position.

"Raila is not a bad person by the way. He has very deep networks than even President Ruto, and I want to assure you that he will get the AUC seat.

"And President Ruto is doing everything possible to make sure that he gets that seat," Osoro said.

The South Mugirango MP, however, faulted Raila for what he termed as failure to mentor a successor.

He said that if the former Prime Minister exits the national politics, he will leave behind a void that will be difficult to fill.

"You see the problem with Raila is that everyone around him does not grow to become greater in politics.

"Only those he mentored and they ditched him go ahead to make it in politics.

"If you stick around him, you don't progress politically because everything is about him," he argued, adding that despite his deep networks and national politics craftsmanship, Raila was unlucky not to become president of Kenya.

Osoro put Raila in the league of the late President Mwai Kibaki, saying he has played a key role in shaping the country's political course.

