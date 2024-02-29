I am ready to lead the opposition once RAILA ODINGA joins the African Union – ALFRED KETER says

Raila, 79, has been Kenya's opposition leader for almost four decades and is expected
to hang his boots once he joins AU as the chairperson.
Speaking on
Thursday, Keter, who has been a fierce critic of the government, said he is
ready to succeed Raila once he joins the continental body.
Highlighting his academic
qualifications, Keter emphasised his eligibility for such a prestigious
position and asserted his resilience against political pressures.
"I see all our MPs and everyone here are supporting the government.
"As for me, I am the opposition. Raila is exiting the arena for the AU role, and I am already in his place.
"In fact, I have held it tightly now that he is out.
"Even if it means becoming the president, I will.
"You should not threaten us because if it is
Kapsabet Boys High School, I went there, University of Nairobi I was there. I
have everything,” Keter claimed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments