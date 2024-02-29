I am ready to lead the opposition once RAILA ODINGA joins the African Union – ALFRED KETER says





Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has said he is ready to lead the Kenyan opposition once former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joins the African Union.

Raila, 79, has been Kenya's opposition leader for almost four decades and is expected to hang his boots once he joins AU as the chairperson.

Speaking on Thursday, Keter, who has been a fierce critic of the government, said he is ready to succeed Raila once he joins the continental body.

Highlighting his academic qualifications, Keter emphasised his eligibility for such a prestigious position and asserted his resilience against political pressures.

"I see all our MPs and everyone here are supporting the government.

"As for me, I am the opposition. Raila is exiting the arena for the AU role, and I am already in his place.

"In fact, I have held it tightly now that he is out.

"Even if it means becoming the president, I will.

"You should not threaten us because if it is Kapsabet Boys High School, I went there, University of Nairobi I was there. I have everything,” Keter claimed.

