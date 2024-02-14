Police raid a homestead in Meru and recover a G3 rifle stolen from a police station in Nyeri - The suspect escaped and left the rifle in the hands of his wife (PHOTOs).

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A G3 police firearm that was in September 2023 discovered missing after scrutiny of the arms movement of Kiaruyu Police Post in Mathira East, Nyeri County has been recovered.
The
rifle was recovered at a suspect's house within Ndunyuruma village of
Rwarela-Buuri East in Meru County, by a team of DCI Operations detectives
backed up by their counterparts from Mugae Police Post.
A
male suspect believed to be part of a gang that has since been placed in
custody in connection with the theft of another police firearm (AK47) got wind of
the police presence in the area and escaped, leaving behind the rifle in the
hands of his 30-year-old wife Priscilla Ntinyari.
Another
suspect, Joseph Muriungi M'nabea, 40 was also arrested as a person of interest
in the case, and interrogations are ongoing to determine his relations with the
escapee identified as George Mutembei.
The
recovery of the G3 rifle comes days after an AK47 stolen from Kabonge Police
Station in Kirinyaga on February 2, 2024, was recovered with 18 rounds of
ammunition, following an ongoing all-out war on armed gangs across the country.
Search
for George Mutembei has been heightened as the arrested duo face the law.
