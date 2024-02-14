Police raid a homestead in Meru and recover a G3 rifle stolen from a police station in Nyeri - The suspect escaped and left the rifle in the hands of his wife (PHOTOs).



Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A G3 police firearm that was in September 2023 discovered missing after scrutiny of the arms movement of Kiaruyu Police Post in Mathira East, Nyeri County has been recovered.

The rifle was recovered at a suspect's house within Ndunyuruma village of Rwarela-Buuri East in Meru County, by a team of DCI Operations detectives backed up by their counterparts from Mugae Police Post.

A male suspect believed to be part of a gang that has since been placed in custody in connection with the theft of another police firearm (AK47) got wind of the police presence in the area and escaped, leaving behind the rifle in the hands of his 30-year-old wife Priscilla Ntinyari.

Another suspect, Joseph Muriungi M'nabea, 40 was also arrested as a person of interest in the case, and interrogations are ongoing to determine his relations with the escapee identified as George Mutembei.

The recovery of the G3 rifle comes days after an AK47 stolen from Kabonge Police Station in Kirinyaga on February 2, 2024, was recovered with 18 rounds of ammunition, following an ongoing all-out war on armed gangs across the country.

Search for George Mutembei has been heightened as the arrested duo face the law.







