Mtalipa mpende msipende! RUTO orders all schools and universities to pay school fees via eCitizen even as RAILA’s camp vehemently opposes the idea





Thursday, February 15, 2024

– President William Ruto has ordered all schools and universities to start paying fees via eCitizen immediately.

This is after Cabinet approved the digitisation of the entire education system in the country in a move aimed at streamlining services.

In a Cabinet dispatch, it was noted that the digitisation programme would eliminate various issues bedeviling the education sector, including running of parallel school accounts and overcharging of fees.

On the other hand, it was detailed that digitisation would eliminate the enrollment of ghost students.

"In keeping with the Administration’s digital transformation agenda, the Cabinet sanctioned the digitization of the entire education system, spanning from basic education to tertiary and university levels.

"This intervention aims to address the governance challenges within our education system that has led to parallel accounts, charging of unauthorised school fees, diversion of the exchequer releases on capitation, and other fraudulent activities that undermine the integrity of the education system, leading to the enrollment of ghost students," read the dispatch in part.

This comes as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s camp has vehemently opposed the idea, vowing to fight it to the bitter end.

The Kenyan DAILY POST