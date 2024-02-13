KELVIN KIPTUM’s secret girlfriend emotionally mourns him - Was the marathoner’s wife aware that he had another woman on the side? (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A lady believed to be a girlfriend to the deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum has taken to social media to mourn him.

The grieving lady revealed that Kiptum had sent her a gift before his death.

Little did she know that he was saying goodbye.

“I wish ningejua hii ingekuwa gift ya kuniambia goodbye. Rest in peace Kevo,” she wrote.

She posted another romantic photo with Kiptum and wrote, “One day we will meet,”

Kiptum was married with two kids and it is not clear whether his wife, Asentah Cheruto, was aware that he had another woman on the side.

The late marathoner died on Sunday night after he was involved in a tragic road accident.

See photos of his girlfriend.













Below are photos of Kiptum’s wife.





