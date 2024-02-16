Police brutality? Not in Kenya – MUDAVADI defends police even after what they did to RAILA during demos after criticism from US politicians

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has jealously defended Kenya’s human rights record and the integrity of the police service following criticism by US congressmen.

Speaking during the African Union’s 44th Ordinary Session at Addis Ababa, Mudavadi highlighted the integrity of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), where Kenyans freely report police impunity.

“This body investigates such impunity if any and holds individual police officers accountable, including through prosecution,” Mudavadi stated.

Responding to an assertion by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Mudavadi assured that the Kenyan police force is guided by laws and regulations that don’t entertain police brutality and excessive use of force.

Mudavadi further appreciated the work of the commission in protecting human rights in Africa, highlighting Kenya’s alignment with the mandate.

Reassuring the country’s commitment to uphold the law, Mudavadi added that Kenya would formally submit an appropriate language to be annexed to the human rights report to address the issue.

This comes a day after six members of the United States Congress opposed the move by their government to support a Kenya-led multinational security mission to Haiti, questioning why their country was supporting forces with a history of violating human rights.

Referencing the 2023 demonstrations organised by the opposition, where 23 people died, the congressmen and women disapproved of methods used to tame the protestors.

The US in September last year promised to support President Ruto’s plan to deploy 1000 police officers to Haiti, pledging Ksh14.7 billion in support of the mission.

