Kalenjin man arrested for forging academic certificates to secure a job in the Ministry of Education as a crackdown on unqualified civil servants continues (PHOTO).





Friday, February 16, 2024 - The first victim of DCI's pursuit of public servants reported to have used forged academic and professional certificates to secure appointments and promotions has been arraigned at Eldoret Law Courts.

Joash Kimurgor Kirwa who was wanted for the offence of Forgery of Academic Certificates vide DCI HQ INQ. 16 of 2024 was arrested at the Waitaluk location within Trans Nzoia county.



Investigations that resulted in his arrest revealed that the suspect forged a Moi University degree certificate as well as academic transcripts which he used to secure employment with the Ministry of Education State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



He was arraigned at Eldoret Law Courts in whose jurisdiction he was recruited, where five counts of forgery were preferred against him.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail, with the mention for a pre-trial scheduled for February 26, 2024.



The ongoing crackdown on fraudulence within the public service comes two days after the Public Service Commission handed over a report bearing 1,280 cases of forged certificates from 91 public institutions and 787 from ministries, state departments, and agencies to the DCI and EACC for action.



