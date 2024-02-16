ALAI warns RAILA ODINGA over his bid for AU chairperson as he claims RUTO wants to embarrass BABA.

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has stated that he doesn’t trust Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who are urging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to contest for the African Union chairperson position.

Raila on Thursday declared that he will contest for the position, ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki this year.

Already, President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade have indicated that they are ready to use resources to ensure Raila Odinga is the head of the continental body.

However, Alai, who is a fierce defender of Raila Odinga, claims that Ruto and his allies have an ulterior motive for Jakom’s candidacy.

Alai said he sees Ruto's AU campaign in support of BABA as a structured plan to embarrass him and use this as fodder to discredit his presidential bid in 2027.

“The AU Chairmanship campaign might be structured to fail to embarrass Baba @RailaOdingaI don't trust Kenya Kwanza on this.

"It might be Kenya Kwanza fishing for new insults to throw Baba's way with a campaign they strategically want to fail,” Alai stated.

