PHOTOs of the tree that World Marathon Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM hit after losing control of his vehicle.

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya’s world record-holding marathon runner, died in a tragic accident on Sunday evening along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The renowned athlete was driving a Toyota Premio with two passengers on board - including his coach.

Kiptum and his coach died on the spot while the other passenger was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Below are photos of the tree that Kiptum’s car hit after losing control of his vehicle.













