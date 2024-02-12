Is RUTO paying CASs even after they were declared unconstitutional? OMANGA breaks silence after allegedly receiving Sh700,000 in secret at State House



Monday, February 12, 2024 - Former Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has come out guns blazing to refute claims that she secretly received Ksh700,000 at State House as payment for the Chief Administrative Secretary which was declared unconstitutional.

This was after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai indicated that Omanga received Ksh700,000 in cash at State House.

Alai further claimed that the money was secretly handed over to Omanga.

According to Alai, the money was payment for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position which was declared unconstitutional.

"Millicent Omanga went for Ksh 700,000 pay from State House on Friday.

"Hello President William Ruto, why are people employed as CAS and being paid illegally in cash from State House while the courts ruled that the position is unconstitutional? Alai wrote on his social media page.

"Can we please operate within the law? What’s so hard in just obeying the law? Why the lawlessness?" he added.

However, Omanga dismissed the claims as false and misleading to the general public and aimed at tarnishing the name of President William Ruto.

"Ndugu Robert Alai, this is untrue and a fatal misrepresentation of facts.

"Nonetheless, if you hear when and where this money is being collected, please alert me," Omanga wrote.

The High Court has dismissed the appointment of 50 CASs by Ruto as unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST