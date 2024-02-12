RUTO burns fuel as he flies a big delegation to Dubai just to give a 10-minute speech – Look! This is wastage of the highest order



Monday, February 12, 2024 - President William Ruto is in Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit (WGS).

Ruto has been invited to deliver a 10-minute address on Government Acceleration and Transformation.

According to the Summit's official website, the speech to be held at 1.0 Plenary Hall, will take place between 10:30 and 10:40 am on Tuesday, February 13.

The theme for this year's summit is “Shaping Future Governments” with different governments, international organizers, and leaders taking part in the conversation.

This is towards the realization of international cooperation and enables governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges.

WGS reckons that the Summit will inspire and empower the next generation of governments.

According to WGS, the event started on Sunday, February 11, with an opening session led by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, of the International Monetary Fund and Fahad AlTurki, Director General Chairman of the Board, of the Arab Monetary Fund.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed AlHussaini also took part in the opening session.

On Monday, the event started officially with Mohammad AlGergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, UAE and Chairman of the World Governments Summit delivering opening remarks on the Government Acceleration and Transformation theme.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame who had earlier travelled to Qatar will address the Summit on Monday.

In total, there will be over 200 speakers who will deliver their addresses during the Summit.

The Kenyan delegation led by President William Ruto is also expected to take part in Ministerial Meetings and Roundtables.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.