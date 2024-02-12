RUTO burns fuel as he flies a big delegation to Dubai just to give a 10-minute speech – Look! This is wastage of the highest order

Monday, February 12, 2024 - President William Ruto is in Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit (WGS).
Ruto has been invited to deliver
a 10-minute address on Government Acceleration and Transformation.
According to the Summit's
official website, the speech to be held at 1.0 Plenary Hall, will take
place between 10:30 and 10:40 am on Tuesday, February 13.
The theme for this year's summit
is “Shaping Future Governments” with different governments, international
organizers, and leaders taking part in the conversation.
This is towards the realization
of international cooperation and enables governments to identify
innovative solutions for future challenges.
WGS reckons that the Summit will
inspire and empower the next generation of governments.
According to WGS, the event
started on Sunday, February 11, with an opening session led by Kristalina
Georgieva, Managing Director, of the International Monetary Fund and Fahad
AlTurki, Director General Chairman of the Board, of the Arab Monetary
Fund.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed AlHussaini also took part
in the opening session.
On Monday, the event started
officially with Mohammad AlGergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, UAE and
Chairman of the World Governments Summit delivering opening remarks on
the Government Acceleration and Transformation theme.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame
who had earlier travelled to Qatar will address the Summit on Monday.
In total, there will be over 200
speakers who will deliver their addresses during the Summit.
The Kenyan delegation led by
President William Ruto is also expected to take part in Ministerial
Meetings and Roundtables.
