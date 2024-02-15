PHOTOs of the beautiful Nairobi lady who was almost killed 3 weeks ago like STARLET WAHU by a man she met on dating site - Is this man a serial killer?

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A beautiful Instagram lady has narrated an encounter with a man who almost killed her three weeks ago.
The pretty lady, who
displays a lavish lifestyle on Instagram, met the man through a dating site and
planned for a date.
He was smartly dressed
and had a good car when she met him, not knowing that he had an evil plan.
He attempted to choke
her inside his car and demanded that she hand over her phone to him.
Luckily, she managed
to scream for help.
He ordered her to get
out of his car after she started screaming and sped off with her phone.
Below are photos of
the lady who escaped death by a whisker.
