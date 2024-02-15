BONIFACE MWANGI exposes KAREN NYAMU for defaulting rent in Runda and using her influence to frustrate her elderly landlord.

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Nominated UDA Senator Karen Nyamu has not been paying rent at Graceline Villa in Runda, where she has been staying since 2021.
A source informed activist Boniface Mwangi that the
controversial Senator has been taken to court by her landlord.
The elderly landlord was granted a court order to auction
her property last week.
She used her influence when auctioneers stormed her
residence by contacting a senior government official in the Ministry of
Interior, who helped her to stop the auction and possible eviction.
The landlord is frustrated and on the verge of losing hope
as Karen continues to occupy his house without paying rent.
She lies to people that she owns the multi-million mansion.
Below is an X post by Boniface Mwangi.
