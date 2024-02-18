LADY attacked by 5 thugs posing as police officers at her residence and her car stolen - The thugs tormented her family from 9 PM to 2 AM (PHOTOs).

Monday, February 19, 2024 - A lady from Naivasha is searching for her car which was stolen by 5 thugs who stormed her residence posing as police officers.
According to the victim, she drove
home from work and arrived some minutes past 9 PM.
She parked the vehicle, warmed the
food, and checked up on her daughter to wish her goodnight.
After she finished her dinner, the
caretaker called her and told her to open the door for him since he was not
feeling well.
Little did she know that the thugs
had tied him and instructed him to call her.
When she opened the door, the thugs
forced themselves in and ordered her to lie down.
One of the thugs went to the bedroom
and brought her daughter to the living room.
They were tormented by the thugs for
hours.
The thugs stole 2 TVs, laptops, and a
soundbar.
They also stole her vehicle and took
loans from her mobile phone apps.
She has since reported the matter to
the police.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments