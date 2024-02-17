PHOTO: Meet the lady who survived the accident that killed marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM - She claims he slept on the wheel; was he drunk?

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Sharon Chepkurui Kosgei, the only survivor of the tragic accident that killed world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizamana, has spoken out for the first time about the horrific night.
In a
statement recorded with the police, Kosgei said that Kiptum was driving the car
when it suddenly veered off the road at around 11:17 pm on Sunday.
She
said she shouted at him to get back on the road but he panicked and accelerated
the vehicle, which landed in a ditch and hit a tree.
Kosgei,
who had been friends with Kiptum since January, said they had watched an
English Premier League match and had a meal in Eldoret town before heading to
Chepkorio, where Kiptum trained.
She
said she did not know what caused Kiptum to lose control of the car, but speculated
that he might have dozed off.
Kosgei,
who is from Metkei in Elgeyo Marakwet, said she was traumatized by the incident
and did not want to speak to the media.
She
said she was grateful to be alive and to have known Kiptum, who she described
as a kind, humble, and inspirational person.
Kiptum, who set the world marathon record of
2:01:39 in Berlin in 2022, and Hakizamana, a Rwandese national who coached him,
were pronounced dead at the scene.
A postmortem report showed that they died of
multiple injuries to the head.
Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter
Mulinge says the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing
and that they will deliver their findings soon.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
