PHOTO: Meet the lady who survived the accident that killed marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM - She claims he slept on the wheel; was he drunk?





Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Sharon Chepkurui Kosgei, the only survivor of the tragic accident that killed world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizamana, has spoken out for the first time about the horrific night.

In a statement recorded with the police, Kosgei said that Kiptum was driving the car when it suddenly veered off the road at around 11:17 pm on Sunday.

She said she shouted at him to get back on the road but he panicked and accelerated the vehicle, which landed in a ditch and hit a tree.

Kosgei, who had been friends with Kiptum since January, said they had watched an English Premier League match and had a meal in Eldoret town before heading to Chepkorio, where Kiptum trained.

She said she did not know what caused Kiptum to lose control of the car, but speculated that he might have dozed off.

Kosgei, who is from Metkei in Elgeyo Marakwet, said she was traumatized by the incident and did not want to speak to the media.

She said she was grateful to be alive and to have known Kiptum, who she described as a kind, humble, and inspirational person.

Kiptum, who set the world marathon record of 2:01:39 in Berlin in 2022, and Hakizamana, a Rwandese national who coached him, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem report showed that they died of multiple injuries to the head.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge says the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing and that they will deliver their findings soon.







