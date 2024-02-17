An upcoming Kenyan video vixen and student found dead in her room under unclear circumstances - She was online till 11PM, only to be discovered dead at 3AM (PHOTOs).



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - A young Kenyan lady has been discovered dead under unclear circumstances.

The deceased lady, identified as Stafriza Adema, was online till 11PM on the fateful day that she died.

It is alleged that her roommate came to the hostel from a nightclub at 3AM, only to discover her dead.

She immediately alerted the security.

Adema was an aspiring model, video vixen and a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Adema’s brother is devastated by the sad news of her sudden demise.

He took to his Facebook page to mourn her.

“I will always miss you Starfriza Adema my beloved sister. I promised dad to protect you but I have failed. I am the next. I must die for the love I have for you,” he mourned.

It is not clear whether there is any foul play in the sudden demise of the upcoming video vixen and model.

A post-mortem is set to be conducted to ascertain the cause of her death.



























