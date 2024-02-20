PAUL KAGAME runs to UHURU for help following a clash at the AU meeting in Ethiopia – You won’t believe what he begged the former president to do?

This followed a tense African Union (AU) meeting where
Kagame remarked that his nation would not hesitate to protect nor would it
apologize for safeguarding the security of its people.
In the meeting, Kagame further told Heads of State
that Rwanda would not seek permission to do so.
In an AU document, Kagame’s remarks during the
meeting had been redacted from the communique.
“Rwanda is deeply concerned by the abandonment of the Luanda
and Nairobi Processes by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo,
and by the international community's indifference to DRC's dramatic military
build-up,” Rwandan foreign ministry released a statement moments after the AU
Summit.
While Rwanda remarks that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led
peace initiative had been abandoned, AU in its communique, spoke of the
contrary.
AU had remarked that it was deeply concerned by the
deteriorating humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC which it stated
was orchestrated by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.
In their defence, Rwanda now claims that DRC is conducting
combat operations in contravention of the decisions of regional mechanisms and
aims to expel M23 and civilians to neighbouring countries.
“The recent M23 advances are due to the DRC's decision to
expel the East African Community Regional Force in December 2023, which oversaw
ceasefire and withdrawal efforts,” Kagame defended his stance.
Among forces that have been withdrawn from DRC include
members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).
Kagame further alleged that there was a plan by DRC
President Felix Tshisekedi to invade Rwanda and institute a regime change.
Additionally, Rwanda faulted a statement by the United
States which blamed Kagame’s administration for the deteriorating situation in
DRC.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments