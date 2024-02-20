Welcome Papa: Video shows brainwashed church members kneeling to welcome their pastor - Should churches be regulated? (WATCH).

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - A video of church members kneeling to welcome their pastor has stirred mixed reactions online.
In the video, Apostle Amos Isah arrived in his car and a member opened his car
door while on his knees.
Other members who came out to welcome him also knelt as he walked past them.
He touched each member
on the head before walking on.
The video has sparked reactions
among social media users, with most people calling out the pastor for
brainwashing innocent souls.
Some people suggested
that churches should be regulated to weed out rogue pastors who take advantage
of the flock.
Watch the video.
Welcome Papa: Video shows brainwashed church members kneeling to welcome their pastor - Should churches be regulated? pic.twitter.com/wPLDemNmWf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 20, 2024
