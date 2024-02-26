Pastor NG’ANG’A rants after organisers of BENNY HINN’s crusade failed to recognize him, forcing him to walk out - They couldn’t even allow him to wave(VIDEO).



Monday, February 26, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church has called out the organisers of the hyped crusade graced by American televangelist Benny Hinn at Nyayo Stadium for ignoring him.

Speaking to his congregants, Ng’ang’a said that despite being among the most popular preachers in Kenya, he was not recognized.

“They couldn’t allow me even to wave,” Ng’ang’a ranted.

His only wish was to be given two minutes to play guitar to the faithful who had gathered at the stadium.

He bragged that a great revival would have been witnessed at the stadium if he had been given a chance to play the guitar.

Ng’ang’a also said that pastor Ezekiel was not recognized at the crusade, prompting them to walk out.

“Even Pastor was not recognized and he had to walk out,” he said.

Watch the video of Ng’ang’a ranting.

Yaani Chief General Commander Pastor Ng'ang'a and Pastor Ezekiel were not even recognized during Pastor Benny Crusade? This is Totally Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/RT7vMCptim — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) February 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.