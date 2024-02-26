First Lady RACHEL RUTO now reveals who really funded BENNY HINN’s multi-million ‘state-sponsored’ crusade at Nyayo Stadium

While addressing a congregation
at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Rachel set the record straight as she
disclosed the source of funds used to sponsor Benny Hinn’s crusade.
According to Ruto’s wife,
the crusade was entirely organized and funded by churches in Kenya.
She thus watered down reports
claiming that the government funded the multi-million conference from
taxpayer's money.
“The church has fully funded all
that was needed to make the crusade a success,” Rachel Ruto remarked.
Rachel Ruto lauded the churches'
efforts in making the planned crusade a reality and also expressed gratitude to
Benny Hinn for accepting the church's request to come to Kenya.
According to the First
Lady, she met the televangelist in Florida, the United States, where she took
up the opportunity and convinced him to come to Kenya.
"I thank Benny Hinn for
accepting our request to come to Kenya. I can tell you it is a big honour. When
I met him in Florida, he told me he had stopped going out of America," the
First Lady narrated.
"It has been 23 years since Benny Hinn has been to this nation and I know he has many invitations from all over the world.
"We are very grateful that he has stepped into the soil of Kenya
and because of that, he has also stepped into Africa," she added.
The steering committee
responsible for organising the crusade had also earlier dismissed
allegations made by a section of the public that Benny Hinn's conference was
stated-funded.
