First Lady RACHEL RUTO now reveals who really funded BENNY HINN’s multi-million ‘state-sponsored’ crusade at Nyayo Stadium





Monday, February 26, 2024 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has dismissed claims that President William Ruto’s government sponsored the multi-million crusade at Nyayo Stadium where American televangelist Benny Hinn was the guest speaker.

While addressing a congregation at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Rachel set the record straight as she disclosed the source of funds used to sponsor Benny Hinn’s crusade.

According to Ruto’s wife, the crusade was entirely organized and funded by churches in Kenya.

She thus watered down reports claiming that the government funded the multi-million conference from taxpayer's money.

“The church has fully funded all that was needed to make the crusade a success,” Rachel Ruto remarked.

Rachel Ruto lauded the churches' efforts in making the planned crusade a reality and also expressed gratitude to Benny Hinn for accepting the church's request to come to Kenya.

According to the First Lady, she met the televangelist in Florida, the United States, where she took up the opportunity and convinced him to come to Kenya.

"I thank Benny Hinn for accepting our request to come to Kenya. I can tell you it is a big honour. When I met him in Florida, he told me he had stopped going out of America," the First Lady narrated.

"It has been 23 years since Benny Hinn has been to this nation and I know he has many invitations from all over the world.

"We are very grateful that he has stepped into the soil of Kenya and because of that, he has also stepped into Africa," she added.

The steering committee responsible for organising the crusade had also earlier dismissed allegations made by a section of the public that Benny Hinn's conference was stated-funded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST