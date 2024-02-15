A lady shares a romantic photo with city businessman JAMAL ROHOSAFI and reveals they have a three-month-old daughter - This guy loves women (LOOK).

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A lady has taken to her Instagram account and announced that she is dating city businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

She posted a romantic photo goofing around with Jamal on Valentine’s Day and captioned it, “My father’s daughter”.

She went on to reveal that they have a three-month-old daughter.

The beautiful lady also made another post wishing Jamal a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my husband,” she wrote.

Jamal’s appetite for women is well-known.

Last year in March, he welcomed a daughter with his other girlfriend, Wangari.

Meet his new catch.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.