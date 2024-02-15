A lady shares a romantic photo with city businessman JAMAL ROHOSAFI and reveals they have a three-month-old daughter - This guy loves women (LOOK).

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A lady has taken to her Instagram account and announced that she is dating city businessman Jamal Roho Safi.
She posted a romantic
photo goofing around with Jamal on Valentine’s Day and captioned it, “My father’s daughter”.
She went on to reveal
that they have a three-month-old daughter.
The beautiful lady
also made another post wishing Jamal a happy Valentine’s Day.
“Happy Valentine’s Day my husband,” she wrote.
Jamal’s appetite for women is well-known.
Last year in March, he
welcomed a daughter with his other girlfriend, Wangari.
Meet his new catch.
