Pastor KIENGEI’s marriage on the rocks for having an affair with one of his wealthy female congregants, who runs one of the biggest Mobile Spares Parts Shops in Nairobi CBD (PHOTOs).

Word has it that Kiengei’s wife, Joy Muraya, found out that he
has been secretly meeting the businesslady, who also happens to be a divorcee, in hotels along Thika Road.
Interestingly, Dama is a church elder at JCM and is alleged
to have financed Kiengei when he was starting the church along Ruiru bypass,
thanks to her deep pockets.
Kiengei’s wife is contemplating walking out of her marriage
after the scandal erupted.
Kiengei’s church members are discussing the scandal in low
tones.
Kiengei’s appetite for women is well-known.
His first wife Keziah left him because of infidelity.
Popular Kikuyu blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga has resurfaced after a
5-month hiatus and hinted that she will soon expose pastor Kiengei’s scandal
with the female congregant.
Below are photos of Dama, who is reportedly having an affair with Pastor Kiengei.
