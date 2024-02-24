How a PASTOR, who is among the organisers of Benny Hinn’s crusade, was abducted and robbed at near Nyayo Stadium as police arrest 3 suspects (PHOTOs).





Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Three robbery suspects reported to have abducted and robbed a pastor of his phone and cash Thursday night as he walked to a restaurant near the Nyayo National Stadium have been arrested.

Bernard Mbunga Mbusu, Alphonce Munyau, and Samuel Musembi Kamito were arrested at their respective residents in Syokimau, Kitengela, and Kamito in an operation led by the DCI Nairobi Area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives backed up by their Lang'ata counterparts.

According to the victim who's a pastor at the Christ Church, he was heading for dinner after a beehive of activities planning for the forthcoming Benny Hinn crusade set to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium, when three men accosted him and bundled him in a waiting saloon car.

Once in the car, the man of the cloth reported to have been stripped naked and photos of him taken before he was forced to reveal his Mpesa pin lest the photos be uploaded on his social media platforms.

Complying under duress, Sh55,000 was transferred to one of the suspect's phones and thereafter he was released.

Responding to this report which was made at Nyayo Police Post, the DCI team analysed the available forensic tips which led them to Village Apartment Hse No F2 within Syokimau where the first suspect, Bernard Mbunga Mbusu was arrested.

A search conducted in his house saw three handsets recovered, including an IPhone 13 hosting the sim card that received the stolen Sh55,000 and a PDQ bank card swapping machine.

After a brief interrogation, Bernard led the team to Kitengela where his accomplice Alphonce Munyau was arrested at Stengo 1 Apartment Hse No. E4, in whose possession was the victim's phone.

Alphonce was equally interrogated, leading the team to the Katani area of Athi River where the last suspect, Samuel Musembi Kamito was nabbed.

The three were escorted to Langata Police Station for custody pending arraignment on Monday.







