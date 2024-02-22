Man strangles his wife, posts their wedding photo on Facebook after killing her and later takes his own life (PHOTOs).

Friday, February 23, 2024 - A 38-year-old man identified as Rashid Mkayala strangled his wife to death after a domestic squabble and later took his own life.

Rashid is reported to have killed his wife at around 11 am on Tuesday and posted their wedding photo on Facebook at noon.

He later took his own life some minutes past noon.

The man committed the heinous act after his wife confronted him for selling household items.

Their bodies were discovered in the house by neighbours.

A day before Rashid killed his wife, she had called her younger brother informing him that she was contemplating walking out of her troubled marriage.

Sadly, she was killed before she walked out.

Below is a photo of the couple that leaves behind two young kids.





