PAPA WA ROMA KITU GANI!! - NATEMBEYA rubbishes WETANGULA’s nickname!

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has strongly disapproved the title adopted by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

Wetang'ula has been calling himself "Papa wa Roma," a designation fervently used by his supporters and a section of leaders in Kenya.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Natembeya insisted that there is only one "papa," Pope Francis, who resides in Vatican Rome and leads the Roman Catholic Church.

The governor urged the speaker to refrain from using titles to attract adoration and pointed out that a pope does not marry.

In light of Wetangula's two marriages, Natembeya dismissed the speaker's title.

"In our culture, we have ceased worshipping human beings. Do you want us to tremble and bow down when you pass? Papa wa Roma kitu gani?

"We only have one pope. Kenya has only one pope. You call yourself Pope, and you're married to two wives, that is a mistake.(Unajiita pope na uko na bibi wawili, hiyo ni makosa bwana).

"I am a Catholic and only know one pope. Do not give yourself titles to threaten us. We will not fear you," said Natembeya.

Natembeya spoke as he accused Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as men behind troubles affecting the Luhya community.

