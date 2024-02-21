OSIMHEN would have saved my job – Sacked Napoli boss MAZZARRI says



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Former Napoli coach, Walter Mazzarri, has admitted that the impact of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on the Napoli team could have saved his job.

Mazzarri was fired on Monday, February 19, just three months after taking over from Rudi Garcia.

Mazzarri, 62, was appointed as the Gli Azzurri boss in November after a poor start to the season under Garcia. At the time of his arrival, Osimhen was battling with a hamstring injury.

Osimhen’s injury, including his absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast prevented him from being available for the manager, playing just eight games under Mazzarri.

In a report published by La Repubblica, the former Cagliari coach wished he had Osimhen to face Barcelona in Napoli’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie to buy him a bit of time.

“I was hoping to manage against Barcelona with Victor Osimhen on the pitch,” Mazzarri said to La Repubblica in quotes revealed by CN24.

Osimhen led Napoli’s first Scudetto charge in 33 years last season, scoring 25 goals and also winning the Serie Golden Boot.