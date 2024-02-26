Outspoken CS MOSES KURIA accuses RUTO’s friend BENNY HINN of being an extremist as he pokes holes in his preaching at Nyayo – Look!

In a post on X, the Cabinet Secretary
faulted the pastor's preachings delivered in a crusade attended by President
William Ruto and the first family.
According to CS Kuria, Benny
Hinn, who has Israeli and Palestinian heritage, adopted a one-sided view of the
conflict that has rocked the region.
Kuria further wondered how that
came to be considering that the Nyayo crusade where Benny Hinn made
remarks was a quasi-state function.
“Kenya continues to call for a
cessation of hostilities even as we show solidarity with Israel over the
October 7 terror attacks,” he remarked.
He added that Kenya supported
the rights of Palestinian people for self-determination.
The Pastor, who has on numerous
occasions called for peace in Israel, was born in Jaffa, Israel in 1952.
Baptised in Jerusalem where he
started his journey of faith, the televangelist was born to parents with Greek,
Palestinian and Armenian heritage.
In October 2023, President
William Ruto condemned the attacks on Israel soil conducted by the extremist group
Hamas.
“Kenya joins the rest of the
world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns
terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country,” he stated
then.
In November 2023, during a
meeting of African leaders with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ruto
supported the idea of a two-state solution.
