Outspoken CS MOSES KURIA accuses RUTO’s friend BENNY HINN of being an extremist as he pokes holes in his preaching at Nyayo – Look!





Monday, February 26, 2024 – Outspoken Public Service Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria has blasted televangelist Benny Hinn for his stance on the Middle East conflict.

In a post on X, the Cabinet Secretary faulted the pastor's preachings delivered in a crusade attended by President William Ruto and the first family.

According to CS Kuria, Benny Hinn, who has Israeli and Palestinian heritage, adopted a one-sided view of the conflict that has rocked the region.

Kuria further wondered how that came to be considering that the Nyayo crusade where Benny Hinn made remarks was a quasi-state function.

“Kenya continues to call for a cessation of hostilities even as we show solidarity with Israel over the October 7 terror attacks,” he remarked.

He added that Kenya supported the rights of Palestinian people for self-determination.

The Pastor, who has on numerous occasions called for peace in Israel, was born in Jaffa, Israel in 1952.

Baptised in Jerusalem where he started his journey of faith, the televangelist was born to parents with Greek, Palestinian and Armenian heritage.

In October 2023, President William Ruto condemned the attacks on Israel soil conducted by the extremist group Hamas.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country,” he stated then.

In November 2023, during a meeting of African leaders with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ruto supported the idea of a two-state solution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST