Make no mistake, we don’t fear RAILA, we are just giving him the AU job as a gift from UDA – FAROUK KIBET now reveals





Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto’s personal aide Farouk Kibet has broken his silence on the government's position regarding Azimio leader Raila Odinga's candidature for the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson position.

Speaking during a fundraiser at AIC Church in Tapsagoi, Uasin Gishu County, Farouk described the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) decision to throw its weight behind Raila Odinga as a gift to him.

He seized the opportunity to dismiss the notion that the government is backing Raila out of fear and as a means to phase him out from active Kenyan politics.

“This work, we are giving him is not because we fear him, we are giving it to him as a token, even God will see that we are kind as Kenyans,” stated Farouk.

In addition, Farouk also explained that the ruling coalition has had enough of the opposition chief claiming that he had been rigged out after every election cycle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST