Bayern Munich head coach THOMAS TUCHEL to leave club at end of season



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel will part ways at the end of the season, it has been announced.

The decision comes after the 50-year-old’s side fell to a 3-2 loss at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, February 18.

Bayern, who have won 11 league titles in a row, are eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen and lost 3-0 to Xabi Alonso’s league leaders earlier this month.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that Alonso is one of those being considered for the position in the summer.

The club say an “amicable conversation” took place to “end the collaboration” with Tuchel’s contract set to expire in June.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team responsible.

“Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio, we will advance to the quarter-finals in the second leg in our fully occupied Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.”

Tuchel said: “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, I and my coaching team will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success.”

Former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss Tuchel was appointed as Bayern’s head coach in March 2023, replacing current Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann.

He secured the first German league title of his career on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign, with Bayern defeating Cologne 2-1 and rivals Borussia Dortmund slipping up with a 2-2 draw against Mainz.