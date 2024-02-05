One African country and 17 others excluded from 2025 US lottery programme! Is Kenya in the list, see the FULL LIST



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – The registration process for the United States of America's Diversity Visa (DV) Programme for the fiscal year 2025 has been opened.

The programme aims at offering a special chance for individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

However, residents of one African country are ineligible for the visa program, Nigeria.

17 other countries also remain on the list of countries ineligible to apply for the Diversity Visa Programme.

They are Bangledesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Dominica, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Pakistan, Phillipines, South Korea, Venezuela and Vietnam.