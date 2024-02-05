Rae Sremmurd member, SLIM JXMMI's baby mama arrested for domestic violence



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Kiara Danielson, baby mama of Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi has been arrested by the police over alleged domestic violence.

It was gathered that after cops were called to Jxmmi's home in Florida on January 22 for a domestic disturbance, he told them Kiara Danielson hit him.

TMZ reported that officers said Slim told them the dispute started with an argument over social media, and while trying to get Kiara to leave his place, things allegedly spiraled from there.

Slim told cops he threw Kiara's belongings into the yard and that's when she got aggressive, punching him in the face three times.

Kiara however told the police that she whipped out her phone to record Slim during the dispute and he reached for it; they struggled and she scratched his eye. She told them Slim grabbed her at one point during the fight.

It was gathered that Slim had a scratch on his eye, and Kiara who had no visible injuries was deemed the primary aggressor and arrested her for domestic violence.

She was hauled off to jail and booked for misdemeanor battery. The domestic violence arrest comes about 2 years after Slim was arrested for battery. he allegedly attacked Kiara during a fight that also started over social media.