BOB SAGET's widow, KELLY RIZZO, pictured with new boyfriend two years after the comedian's death



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Comedian, Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo has debuted her relationship with her new man Breckin Meyer two years after his death.

Rizzo, 44, and Meyer, 49, appeared at a 2024 Grammys party holding hands as they marked their first public appearance as a couple two years after Bob Saget's death.

"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think [Bob would] be happy with it,'" she told E! News.





Before taking the relationship public, Rizzo opened up about Saget's daughters encouraging her to date again. Saget died in January 2022 after a fall in a Florida hotel room.

"It’s meant everything," Rizzo told Fox News Digital. "Even though it’s something that you don’t think you need permission for, it meant everything to me to have their blessing and just knowing that they want me to be happy and that they love me."

"And the two of them saying that Bob would want me to be happy meant everything because they’re his kids. They knew him best."

"I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy, too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level," she added. "And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.' To continually have their support – I couldn’t ask for a greater gift."





Rizzo and the cast of "Full House," the show Saget was most known for, honored the comedian on the two-year anniversary of his sudden death.

"I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes… still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart."

It's unclear when Rizzo and Meyer first met. Meyer began his entertainment career in the music industry, playing drums for the Streetwalking Cheetahs. Some of the group's hits include "None of Your Business," "All I Want" and "Turn Me Down."

He later launched his acting career and is known for roles in "Clueless," "Road Trip," "Rat Race" and "Franklin & Bash."