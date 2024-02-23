On-duty police officer arrested for shoplifting while in uniform



Friday, February 23, 2024 – A Mississippi cop was arrested by her colleagues for allegedly shoplifting sneakers while on duty and in uniform.

Now-fired Columbus Officer Robin Conner, 33, was busted Wednesday, Feb, 21, at Dick’s Sporting Goods when an employee stopped her walking out in a $140 pair of tennis shoes, her police chief, Joseph Daughtry, told the Columbus Dispatch.

“We’re putting her in jail,” said the chief, who was among those who responded to arrest his own uniform-clad officer. “It’s embarrassing for the department, but we’re going to treat her like we would anybody else.”

Daughtry said a store employee caught Conner trying to steal the shoes, and detained her before calling 911.





When told the officer was in uniform, dispatchers called a supervisor at Conner’s own precinct — with Chief Daughtry and his assistant chief responding along with the officer’s captain.

Conner’s colleagues then arrested her and brought her to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in her own patrol car, according to WTVA.





Conner was immediately placed on administrative leave, but the Columbus city council voted unanimously Thursday, Feb. 22, to fire her, after two years on the force, WTVA reports.

She is also charged with misdemeanour shoplifting for stealing goods worth less than $1,000 and was given an $862 surety bond, according to WCBI.

“We have a job to do and we’re held to a higher standard,” Daughtry told the local news station. “And the community is just starting to trust us — and to take this gut punch really hurts.

“That’s why we fulfilled our obligation, not only to the store, but to the community.”