Three young children including 9-month-old baby who were found dead in Bristol home were all stabbed to death

Friday, February 23, 2024 – A baby along with his three-year-old sister and seven-year-brother who were found dead in a Bristol home, were stabbed to death.
Siblings Fares Bash, seven, Joury Bash, three, and
nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead in the Sea Mills area of the city
on Sunday, February 18.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 42-year-old woman arrested
on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for
non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a property in Blaise Walk at around
12:40am after a member of the public called with concerns for the children's
welfare.
Friends of the siblings, who were part of the city's Sudanese community, have gathered at a local church to support one another and pay tribute.
In a statement released on Friday, Chief Inspector Vicks
Hayward-Melen said: 'The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives
ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family
and everyone affected by this tragedy.
'Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide
their next of kin with any help and support they need.
'Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations
have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death
for each child was knife injuries.
'A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder
remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.'
The investigation into the incident is 'progressing at
pace', the force added.
Ms Hayward-Melen said cordons in Blaise Walk had been lifted
and a mobile police station would open in the Sea Mills area on Saturday and
Sunday.
She previously told reporters that police believed the
findings to be an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider
community.
The force said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had
been informed about the incident due to 'prior police contact'.
Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford
added: 'I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of three children in Sea
Mills.
'The deaths of these children is heartbreaking. My thoughts
are with all those who knew and cared for these children and with the local
community, who I know will be impacted.
'The police have made an arrest and believe this to be an
isolated incident. They have assessed that there is no further risk to the
wider community.
'There are questions to be asked about how such an appalling
event has occurred and what could have been done to prevent it, but for now, I
ask that people allow the police to investigate.'
A community vigil will take place to remember the children
later at Sea Mills Square from 7:30pm this evening.
Paying tribute, Salwa Bashar, a family friend from Bristol,
said: 'I have known this family for over six years now. They are part of our
community, they're family friends.
'She and her husband are a very big part of our community,
they were just lovely people and were always smiling. She's very friendly and
he's also really friendly.
'I was shocked (when I heard the news) – I didn't want to
believe it, I didn't want it to be true. I was, I still am, in shock. I was
really really sad, I still am very sad.'
Ms Bashar, whose two young children were best friends with
Fares, added: 'Fares is the most intelligent child I have ever met, He was
courteous and always wanted to know how you were. He'd say to me - 'How are you
Salwa?'.
'He was no ordinary child, and I always believed he was
going to become an extraordinary adult, doing extraordinary things. It breaks
my heart that he and his sister and little brother are no longer with us.
'They were such lovely children and they deserved to be
protected by the authorities, who knew there were difficulties around them.
'What has happened just seems unbelievable. I cannot believe
they are no longer with us.'
Mayor of Bristol Martin Reeves wrote on Facebook: 'It's
almost impossible to find the words to describe this afternoon's devastating
news from Sea Mills, Bristol
'My thoughts are with all who knew these three young
children – we will be working with schools, the community, and the police to
support people.'
