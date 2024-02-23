F1 legend WILSON FITTIPALDI dies after choking on piece of meat at dinner table

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Wilson Fittipaldi Jr, 80, has died after he was hospitalised following a choking incident while eating his Christmas dinner.
Former Formula 1 driver and team owner Fittipaldi choked on
a piece of meat during the December festivities. He then suffered a cardiac
arrest before being resuscitated at the hospital, but it's since been confirmed
he has died from the resulting illness.
"It is with deep sorrow that we receive the news of the
passing of Wilson Fittipaldi Jr," read a statement from Fabiana
Ecclestone, vice-president of motorsport for FIA South America. "His
departure leaves an irreparable void in the automobile scene and in the lives
of those who had the privilege of knowing him.
"His dedication and efforts were fundamental in
consolidating the country as an important protagonist on the international
racing scene. In this moment of mourning, we express our most sincere
condolences to the family, friends and admirers of Wilson Fittipaldi Jr."
The Brazilian made 35 starts in F1 between 1972 and 1975,
during which time he founded the only Brazilian F1 team, Fittipaldi-Copersucar.
His F1 career highlights include a fifth-place finish at the
German Grand Prix and a run to sixth at the Argentinian Grand Prix, both while
on the books at Brabham in 1973.
Fittipaldi - who was born on Christmas Day 1943 - followed
his dad, Wilson Sr, into motorsport and drove a variety of cars as a youth.
Younger brother Emerson was the first to find his way to F1
with Lotus in 1969 before his older sibling joined him in Europe the following
year.
Tributes to the late owner after confirmation of
Fittipaldi's death emerged, with one F1 account dubbing it "sad, sad
news."
Many sent their condolences to the Fittipaldi family, and
one fan hailed the South American as "one of the great names in our
sport."
0 Comments