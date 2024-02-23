Obituary exposes KELVIN KIPTUM’s father’s lies - Did he lie that he had only one child to get sympathy (LOOK).





Friday, 23 February 2024 - The late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum has left behind a sister, despite his father claiming he had no children other than him.

A day after Kiptum perished in a grisly road accident, his father told the press that the deceased marathoner was his only child when asked how many children he had.

“Let me tell you. Kiptum was my only child. Just him.

"He has left me behind, his wife, and his children.

"I have no other child. My wife had a little problem and the hospital just told us to stay like that.

"I agreed and we made peace with that. Right now, I don’t know what to say.

"I am looking at his children and I don’t know what I will do- and my son is gone,” he said.

He claimed his wife couldn’t get another child because of medical reasons.

The late Kiptum’s obituary was published in a national daily newspaper and it now emerges that he left behind a sister.

“Kelvin was the beloved firstborn child of Mr Samson Cheruiyot and Mary Chepkiyeng.

"The late Kelvin was the husband of Asenath Cheruto Rotich.

"They were blessed with two children namely Caleb Kigen and Precious Cherop.

"He was brother of Rodah Chemutai,” read the lengthy obituary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.