Karma came quickly - GEORGINA ONUOHA mocks PORSHA WILLIAMS and SIMON GUOBADIA following the crash of their 15 months marriage



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Former actress Georgina Onuoha has mocked Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia following the crash of their 15-month marriage.

News broke this afternoon that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed for divorce from Guobadia.

Reacting to the news via her Instagram page, Georgina wrote;

‘Karma came quickly.

Just 15 months.

I wrote about this betrayal little did I know that karma comes so Swiftly nowadays

This is what happens if you betray trust.

You lose them as you get them.

There is a reason he's been through 3-4 marriages.

Tons of criminal records and trying to file for US citizenship.

Women will never learn.

You have to hurt another woman to find a fairytale Prince.

Wish them what they wish themselves.

Don't ever trust the lifestyle people display on social media.

Majority are broken on the inside.

Not all that glitters is gold.''