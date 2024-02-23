Karma came quickly - GEORGINA ONUOHA mocks PORSHA WILLIAMS and SIMON GUOBADIA following the crash of their 15 months marriage

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Former actress Georgina Onuoha has mocked Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia following the crash of their 15-month marriage.
News broke this afternoon that the Real Housewives of
Atlanta star has filed for divorce from Guobadia.
Reacting to the news via her Instagram page, Georgina wrote;
‘Karma came quickly.
Just 15 months.
I wrote about this betrayal
little did I know that karma comes so Swiftly nowadays
This is what happens if you
betray trust.
You lose them as you get
them.
There is a reason he's been
through 3-4 marriages.
Tons of criminal records and
trying to file for US citizenship.
Women will never learn.
You have to hurt another
woman to find a fairytale Prince.
Wish them what they wish
themselves.
Don't ever trust the
lifestyle people display on social media.
Majority are broken on the
inside.
Not all that glitters is gold.''
