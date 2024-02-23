Karma came quickly - GEORGINA ONUOHA mocks PORSHA WILLIAMS and SIMON GUOBADIA following the crash of their 15 months marriage


Friday, February 23, 2024 – Former actress Georgina Onuoha has mocked Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia following the crash of their 15-month marriage.

News broke this afternoon that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed for divorce from Guobadia.

Reacting to the news via her Instagram page, Georgina wrote;

‘Karma came quickly.

Just 15 months.

I wrote about this betrayal little did I know that karma comes so Swiftly nowadays

This is what happens if you betray trust.

You lose them as you get them.

There is a reason he's been through 3-4 marriages.

Tons of criminal records and trying to file for US citizenship.

Women will never learn.

You have to hurt another woman to find a fairytale Prince.

Wish them what they wish themselves.

Don't ever trust the lifestyle people display on social media.

Majority are broken on the inside.

Not all that glitters is gold.''

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments