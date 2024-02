See how this Mercedes Benz W115 was restored by skilled Kenyan mechanics - This is an amazing job (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - A vintage Mercedes Benz W115 that had been abandoned for years has been restored by a skilled Kenyan mechanic.

A car enthusiast bought it at a throw-away price and hired some seasoned mechanics to restore it.

They did an amazing job.

See photos.

































































































































