NORTH WEST becomes one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Talking'

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – North West has reached a massive career milestone at just 10 years old, becoming one of the youngest ever artists to chart on Billboard's Hot 100.
She made her music debut this month as she featured on her
dad Kanye West's latest album, Vultures 1.
North made her rapping debut on the track Talking with a catchy tune.
She rapped: "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't
try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless
me."
The song has gone down well with fans as it earned North the
30th spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list.
Kanye West proudly shared North's achievement on his
Instagram Stories.
Talking was North's first-ever entry on the Billboard chart
and she's only been beaten to the youngest artist by a handful of people.
The youngest artist was French singer Jordy who at the age
of five released Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby!). The youngest
soloist to top the list was Stevie Wonder with Fingertips – Pt 2 at just 13
years old.
