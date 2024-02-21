NORTH WEST becomes one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Talking'



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – North West has reached a massive career milestone at just 10 years old, becoming one of the youngest ever artists to chart on Billboard's Hot 100.

She made her music debut this month as she featured on her dad Kanye West's latest album, Vultures 1.

North made her rapping debut on the track Talking with a catchy tune.





She rapped: "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me."

The song has gone down well with fans as it earned North the 30th spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

Kanye West proudly shared North's achievement on his Instagram Stories.

Talking was North's first-ever entry on the Billboard chart and she's only been beaten to the youngest artist by a handful of people.

The youngest artist was French singer Jordy who at the age of five released Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby!). The youngest soloist to top the list was Stevie Wonder with Fingertips – Pt 2 at just 13 years old.