'Home Alone' Star DEVIN RATRAY pleads guilty in domestic violence case



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – 'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray has pleaded guilty in the domestic violence case against him.

Recall that Devin was arrested after he was accused of pushing, punching and pressing his hands against his ex-GF's throat and mouth during a drunk altercation in December 2021. He was booked for felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanour domestic assault and battery. He was later released on a $25K bond.

Devin initially entered a not-guilty plea back in February 2022. However, on Wednesday, February 21, he pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence as part of the deal to keep him out of jail.

This brought the case which has been ongoing for nearly 3 years to a close.

Court documents obtained by TMZ showed that after entering his plea, he was sentenced by a judge. He'll be on probation for the next 3 years. He has also been ordered to complete a Batterers Intervention Program and undergo a drug/alcohol assessment.

Devin who appeared via video link with his attorney is also required to cover court costs and have zero contact with the victim.