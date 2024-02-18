Kalenjin man hacks his girlfriend to death in Juja and attempts to slit his throat - A witness recounts how the incident happened! This is SHOCKING (READ).



Sunday, February 18, 2024 - A 30-year-old man identified as Timothy Kiptoo Kipkosgei is said to have traced his girlfriend Faith Chebet to an apartment in the Mung’etho area in Juja and hacked her to death before attempting to slit his throat.

According to a witness, the suspect approached Chebet who had visited a friend before drawing out a knife from his bag and started chasing her.

“At around 4pm, I saw a man chasing a woman believed to be his lover. They accessed our apartment through the open gate into room number 12 which was wide open. The man locked the door and what we heard later were screams from the lady,” the witness said.

“When we went down the building and to inquire what was happening, we found the man had slashed the woman with a panga on the neck after stabbing her with a knife,” he added.

Juja sub-county Police Commander Michael Mwaura confirmed the incident and said the suspect attempted to commit suicide using the said panga by cutting himself on the head and neck.

Mwaura said officers from Juja Police Station rushed the man to Thika Level 5 hospital.

“Beside her body, was the suspect who was also writhing in pain and bleeding profusely from the head with visible physical injuries,” the Juja police boss said. The blood-stained knife and machete were recovered at the scene,” he added.

Below is a video and photo from the scene of crime.

Jana Juja kuna boys alipigana na Bibi yake, wakakimbizana Bibi akaingia Kwa neighbour, Boy akamfuata huko na panga na kisu, he stabbed her to death and then slit his throat as he tried to commit suicide. In the same area, Mung'etho, another body of a woman was found days ago.😭. pic.twitter.com/qJ3eDqHAWc — 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕖𝕤 ℕ𝕘𝕚𝕘𝕖 ♐💎 (@MosesNgigeKE) February 18, 2024

