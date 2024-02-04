No student should be sent home because of school fees – RUTO issues directive to rogue head teachers



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has said the government will sack head teachers and other heads of schools who are sending students home because of school fees.

Speaking in Kakamega on Saturday, Ruto said no child should be sent home as the government already disbursed Sh7.5 billion to schools.

"Our children especially those in the Junior Secondary Schools, there are some fishy happenings going on in these schools.

"Some children go to school and are told mambo ni mawili, there is JSS money that has not been sent, go home and bring your fees.

The Head of State made it clear that no one has the authority to send JSS learners home.

"I want to announce here that my administration has disbursed Sh7.5 billion to go towards the JSS learning fees," Ruto added.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced he was sending teams across the country to investigate JSS that were charging parents fees.

The CS said JSS ought to be free, adding that no parent should pay even a shilling to have their learner in a JSS public institution.

Machogu said he gave a warning and a circular was released with instructions to County Directors of Education on JSS being free.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.