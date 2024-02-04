Ksh 30,000 is too much for us, we are comfortable with 15k!! – Private Security Guards tell the government



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Private Security Guards in the country have dismissed a now controversial directive to increase their salaries to a minimum of Sh 30,000.

In a joint press statement on Saturday, the Kenya Security Industry Association (KSIA) and Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) said the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director General Fazul Mahamed’s order for salary increment was illegal.

According to the lobbies, this directive should be gazetted by Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore before it is enforced.

“Accordingly, only the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection is empowered by law to publish wage orders setting out minimum terms of conditions of employment and only through the Kenya Gazette,” the lobby groups said.

The PSRA boss had given an ultimatum for firms to increase security officers’ salaries to Ksh.30,000 in Nairobi and Ksh.27,000 for those operating outside the metropolitan area.

Currently, the minimum pay for daytime security officers is about Ksh.15,201.65 and Ksh.16,959 for night-time security officers.

CS Bore on Friday disowned the directive, arguing that her ministry cannot validate the pay raise directive issued by PRSA pending the hearing and determination of a case currently in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi.

She maintained that the applicable minimum wage remains operational.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.