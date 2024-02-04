Ksh 30,000 is too much for us, we are comfortable with 15k!! – Private Security Guards tell the government

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Private Security Guards in the country have dismissed a now controversial directive to increase their salaries to a minimum of Sh 30,000.
In a joint press statement on
Saturday, the Kenya Security Industry Association (KSIA) and Protective and
Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) said the Private Security Regulatory
Authority (PSRA) Director General Fazul Mahamed’s order for salary increment
was illegal.
According to the lobbies, this
directive should be gazetted by Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore before
it is enforced.
“Accordingly, only the Cabinet
Secretary for Labour and Social Protection is empowered by law to publish wage
orders setting out minimum terms of conditions of employment and only through
the Kenya Gazette,” the lobby groups said.
The PSRA boss had given an
ultimatum for firms to increase security officers’ salaries to Ksh.30,000 in
Nairobi and Ksh.27,000 for those operating outside the metropolitan area.
Currently, the minimum pay for
daytime security officers is about Ksh.15,201.65 and Ksh.16,959 for night-time
security officers.
CS Bore on Friday disowned the directive, arguing that her ministry cannot validate the pay raise
directive issued by PRSA pending the hearing and determination of a case
currently in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi.
She maintained that the
applicable minimum wage remains operational.
