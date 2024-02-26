No one is safe anymore in this country as daring bandits shoot dead Azimio politician in broad daylight while heading home

Monday, February 26, 2024 - The family of Angata Nanyekie Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Paul Leshimpriro is mourning his death after the politician was shot yesterday morning.

Samburu County police boss Thomas Ototo confirmed to the press that the Azimio politician was killed by bandits while heading home along Morijo-Baragoi Road in Samburu.

His vehicle was ambushed on Sunday morning while he was returning home from Maralal Town.

Leshimpriro was in the car with his driver when the shooting occurred at Soit Pus. The driver, fortunately, escaped unhurt.

The incident comes barely two weeks after bandits staged a shootout against police reservists in Samburu killing one.

On January 30, the bandits reportedly stormed the burial ceremony of a National Police Reservist who had been killed at a previous shooting.

The suspected bandits accessed the funeral venue and opened fire, causing fear and confusion among the mourners.

During the exchange, one person lost his life forcing the event to be suspended.

Speaking following the attack, former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe urged the government to insure the lives of the National Police Reservists.

The government had been spearheading the war against bandits in the Rift Valley counties of Elegeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Turkana, and Baringo among others.

